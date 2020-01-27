Zach Collaros signs two-year extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

The quarterback who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers through the playoffs to a Grey Cup victory has signed a two-year extension with the Blue and Gold.

The Bombers announced the club and Zach Collaros made the agreement Monday.

Collaros, 31, started four games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after first-string QB Matt Nichols was injured. He played the last regular season game, two playoff games and ultimately the Grey Cup championship.

He finished the 2019 postseason completing 45 of his 69 pass attempts for 630 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Before he became a Blue Bomber, Collaros was a Roughrider, and before then, an Argo and a Tiger-Cat. He was a Most Outstanding Player candidate before a knee injury ended his season in 2016.

“That year, Collaros threw for 3,376 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while appearing in just 12 games,” said the football club in a release.

“He had 2,938 yards passing and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 18:8 in just 10 games in 2016, and started eight games with the Ticats in 2017, with eight touchdowns and 1,767 yards passing.”

In his his CFL career, Collaros has thrown for 16,979 yards and 94 touchdowns.

