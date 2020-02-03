Kitchener DJ to marry couple live on air on Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Kitchener radio station Dave FM is planning to hold a wedding.

Darryl Law, one of the announcers on Dave Rocks Morning Buzz at the station, which is owned by Corus, will be the officiant for the lucky couple’s big day.

It will be the first time the veteran radio man has performed the duties as he has just earned the honour.

READ MORE: Winnipeg couple puts together new wedding in a day after storm ruins original plans

“I’m nervous as hell,” he told Global News.

Law says he was recently asked by some friends to perform the ceremony on their big day so he decided to take it a step further.

5:48 ‘Wedding with Intention’: Planning tips for the bride and groom ‘Wedding with Intention’: Planning tips for the bride and groom

“I have a lot of same-sex friends and I have one particular couple who are really, really close,” Law explained. “They said… ‘we would love for you to do our wedding and we’ll even pay for officiant.’”

Story continues below advertisement

The couple told Law they would hire someone to make it official.

“We’ll do all the other stuff but you could do the ceremony and I thought, you know what? Yeah, that’d be fun,” he said.

But then Law says he thought to himself, I’m going to go in and see if I could do this the proper way of actually marrying you.

5:58 How to get married for just over $1000 How to get married for just over $1000

So Law looked into it a little further.

“It’s not easy to get your officiant licence in Ontario, in Canada, really,” he explained.

He needed to get a background check done with the police, as well as a “ton” of paperwork and take a course in order to receive the official certification.

READ MORE: Woman turns in fiancé accused of robbing bank to pay for their wedding

“It takes you a couple of months by the time everything is said and done,” Law said. “But once I once I got it, it was like, this is epic.”

Law says he was so excited when the paperwork arrived in the mail that he posted a photo of it on Facebook which has helped him plan his summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just took a picture and I posted up and already this summer alone I have six weddings,” Law said.

He will perform three in one day and has also booked a very special one for 2021.

“They want to do a Kiss theme and I’m going to be dressed like Gene Simmons,” Law said.

But he will get a chance to practice his new trade during his day job on Valentine’s Day, which he admits has tested his nerves.

“If you forget one thing it’s null and void and they got to start all over again,” Law said.

5:43 Do weddings ruin friendships? Do weddings ruin friendships?

The station is holding a contest that will see a winning couple have their ceremony performed live on air.

“As soon as we mentioned it on the air and “entries” started coming in immediately,” Law said.

The winning couple will not only get a free ceremony but they will also get a pair of wedding bands courtesy of Raffi Jewellers.

“We have a professional decorating company coming in that’s going to decorate the control room on the Wednesday,” he said noting that another company will also provide flowers.

Story continues below advertisement