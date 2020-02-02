Montreal’s United Irish Societies select St. Patrick’s Day parade royalty

Send this page to someone via email

The United Irish Societies of Montreal gathered on Saturday evening to select the St. Patrick’s Day queen and her court.

The yearly tradition known as the Queen’s Selection Evening hosts a three-round public speaking contest open to women of Irish descent between the ages of 18 and 25 living in the Montreal area, according to the United Irish Societies of Montreal.

The 65th crowning event was hosted by Global News Morning’s co-host and proud Irish descendant, Kim Sullivan.

McGill University student Orla Mahon, 23, whose parents were born and raised in Ireland, was named queen of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Mahon will be joined by princesses 21-year-old Megan Sweeny, 22-year-old Julia Barnwell and her sister 21-year-old Aveen Mahon.

The 2020 Irish queen is a science and biology major with a minor in classical languages, where she is learning to speak Mandarin.

Mahon and court will represent Irish Montrealers during all “Irish season” activities.

The 197th Montreal St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to take place on March 22 on Ste-Catherine Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez