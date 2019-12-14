The United Irish Societies prepare Christmas baskets for families in need

Send this page to someone via email

The Holidays are all about giving and the United Irish Societies of Montreal know a little something about that.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Beurling Academy in Verdun on Saturday to stack up boxes of food with love and well wishes.

Families in need around Verdun, Pointe-Saint-Charles, LaSalle and Ville-Emard will be getting a treat his holiday season thanks to generous volunteers and donors.

Additionally, the organization partnered up with English schools in Verdun to help deliver food baskets and toys to selected children.

For the past 50 years, the organization has been preparing Christmas boxes with food for families in need in their communities.

Longtime organizer Cathy Doyle, from the United Irish Societies of Montreal, said the process is always rewarding.

Families will get to spend a good Christmas regardless of their income, she said.

“It’s rewarding when they drop off the presents to all the people that are in need,” said Doyle. “It’s nice to see the Christmas spirit not only for the people who can afford it but the ones that can’t.”

This year, more than 60 families will be gifted with food purchased by the organization through the sale of raffle tickets.