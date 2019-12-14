Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

The United Irish Societies prepare Christmas baskets for families in need

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 4:55 pm
Volunteers gather at Beurling Academy in Verdun to assemble food boxes for families in need. .
Volunteers gather at Beurling Academy in Verdun to assemble food boxes for families in need. . Brittany Henriques / Global News

The Holidays are all about giving and the United Irish Societies of Montreal know a little something about that.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Beurling Academy in Verdun on Saturday to stack up boxes of food with love and well wishes.

Families in need around Verdun, Pointe-Saint-Charles, LaSalle and Ville-Emard will be getting a treat his holiday season thanks to generous volunteers and donors.

READ MORE: Montreal Mama Clauses prepare for the holidays

Additionally, the organization partnered up with English schools in Verdun to help deliver food baskets and toys to selected children.

For the past 50 years, the organization has been preparing Christmas boxes with food for families in need in their communities.

Longtime organizer Cathy Doyle, from the United Irish Societies of Montreal, said the process is always rewarding. 

Story continues below advertisement

Families will get to spend a good Christmas regardless of their income, she said.

READ MORE: Welcome Hall Mission welcomes Montreal families to their Noël Pour Tous event

“It’s rewarding when they drop off the presents to all the people that are in need,” said Doyle. “It’s nice to see the Christmas spirit not only for the people who can afford it but the ones that can’t.”

This year, more than 60 families will be gifted with food purchased by the organization through the sale of raffle tickets.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FoodChristmasLaSalleVerdunPointe Saint-CharlesUnited Irish Societies of MontrealBeurling AcademyVille-Emardchristmas basketsCathy Doyle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.