Queen and her court selected for Montreal’s 196th St. Patrick’s Day parade

Montrealers have crowned a new queen for the Irish season.

During the 64th annual Queen Selection on Saturday evening, where the creme de la creme of the Irish community gather in Montreal, Victoria Kelly has been selected as this year’s queen.

She will be joined during her reign by her court, princesses Lianne Short, Darragh Kilkenny-Mondoux, Lauren MacDonald and Aveen Mahon.

The queen is selected by seven independent judges through a three-round public speaking contest organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal from a pool of participants who are of Irish descent and aged 18 to 25.

Kelly and court will represent Irish Montrealers during all ‘Irish season’ activities, including the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade.

She is also the recipient of a trip to Ireland.

The United Irish Societies also unveiled this year’s parade Grand Marshal: CN’s executive vice-president Sean Finn and the Chief Reviewing Officer is comedian Joey Elias.

The crowning event was hosted by Global News Morning’s co-host and proud Irish descendant, Kim Sullivan.

The parade will take place Sunday, March 17.