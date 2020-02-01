Menu

Sports

Edmonton floor hockey tournament benefits Special Olympics

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 5:14 pm
Dozens of athletes participate in the Joey Moss Invitational in Edmonton in support of Special Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. .
Dozens of athletes participate in the Joey Moss Invitational in Edmonton in support of Special Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. . Global news

Athletes traded skates for shoes to benefit Special Olympics by participating in a floor hockey tournament at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

All proceeds from the Joey Moss Invitational go towards Special Olympics Alberta. The tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

“We have athletes from everywhere: from Vegreville, Airdrie, Strathcona, Wetaskiwin, all over the province,” Special Olympics Edmonton general manager Celina Comeau said.

Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation alumni team members helped the cause by putting their skills on display in a game against one of the teams on Saturday afternoon.

“Our Oilers [alumni] play some of our teams. It’s just to promote inclusive sport and united sport, and they’re awesome. We love to have them every year,” Comeau said.

More than 200 athletes on 16 teams and over 100 volunteers made the weekend’s tournament possible.

