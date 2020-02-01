Edmonton floor hockey tournament benefits Special Olympics

Athletes traded skates for shoes to benefit Special Olympics by participating in a floor hockey tournament at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.
All proceeds from the Joey Moss Invitational go towards Special Olympics Alberta. The tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.
“We have athletes from everywhere: from Vegreville, Airdrie, Strathcona, Wetaskiwin, all over the province,” Special Olympics Edmonton general manager Celina Comeau said.
READ MORE: Hundreds of Edmontonians take part in 30th annual Bowl for Special Olympics
Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation alumni team members helped the cause by putting their skills on display in a game against one of the teams on Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: Law enforcement bike ride raises funds for Alberta Special Olympics
More than 200 athletes on 16 teams and over 100 volunteers made the weekend’s tournament possible.
WATCH BELOW: The 8th annual Lethbridge Polar Plunge to support local Special Olympics athletes is set to take over Henderson Lake on Saturday, Feb. 1.
COMMENTS