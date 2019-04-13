Hundreds of Edmontonians take part in 30th annual Bowl for Special Olympics

Special Olympics Edmonton is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

It’s been 30 years since its annual bowling fundraiser first began.

This year’s fundraising goal is $105,000, all of which will go towards sports programs for athletes who face intellectual challenges.

“Many of our athletes don’t have the means to be able to pay for sports at the regular price you’d see in generic sports, so the more money we raise, we’re able to secure facilities, have coach development [and] have better equipment, all while keeping the costs low,” said Celina Comeau with Special Olympics Edmonton.

Over 100 Special Olympics athletes took part in the event.

“Ninety per cent of our revenue comes from private donors and fundraisers like this,” Comeau added.

“This is a real high-energy event — it’s one of our biggest fundraising events of the year.”

About 250 people took part in the event at Bonnie Doon Lanes.

Global’s Mike Sobel hosted the event.