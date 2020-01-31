Impaired driver from Essa, Ont. charged after falling asleep in Richmond Hill police centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Essa, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving after he walked into a police station and fell asleep while under the influence of alcohol on Thursday evening.

At 7 p.m., officers say they investigated a man who was asleep in a chair inside the York Regional Police Community Resource Centre in Richmond Hill.

According to police, the man was woken up and said he was there to report a collision.

Officers saw signs that the man was under the influence of alcohol, and after reviewing video surveillance footage, police say they observed the man driving and parking his car in the customer service centre parking lot before entering the building.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken for a breath test, which he failed, according to police.

The 35-year-old was subsequently charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, officers add.

The investigation is ongoing.

