Crime

Animals inspectors working to improve conditions for hunting dogs at Minden Hills property: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 4:55 pm
OPP were called last week to investigate allegations of incidents of animal cruelty at a property in Minden Hills.
OPP were called last week to investigate allegations of incidents of animal cruelty at a property in Minden Hills. Global News File

OPP asked provincial animal inspectors to assist a family, following allegations of animal cruelty at a property in the Township of Minden Hills this month.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on Jan. 22 officers responded to County Road 121 to investigate allegations that 14 hunting dog were being treated poorly and living in poor conditions on a property.

Since the visit to the site, OPP say they have engaged animal welfare inspectors appointed by the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS), new legislation which went into effect on Jan. 1.

The inspectors are working directly with the animals’ owners to “improve the health and well-being” of animals at the residence, OPP said.

No other details on the dogs’ condition were provided.

An OPP provincial liaison team has been enacted to act as a “go-between” with community members who are advocating for the animals, said Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP Central Region.

Among the advocates are Fern Leavitt, a documentary filmmaker who has profiled the treatment of sled dogs, and Trev Miller, an organizer in animal rights’ movements.

In an email to Global News, they claim a recording and photos show dogs at the property with open sores on their legs and that most of them appear “extremely malnourished.” They claim the only source of food for the dogs was a frozen beaver corpse.

Global News Peterborough has been unable to verify the authenticity of video and photos Miller provided.

“No human even lives on this property — these dogs are eating, sleeping, voiding and shivering the entire winter in a four-foot radius,” Miller stated.

“This is unacceptable. They need to be taken to safe homes, and the buyers responsible made to face charges and blocked from homing animals in the future.”

More to come…

Peterborough Humane Society talks changes to animal cruelty laws
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogsAnimal CrueltymindenMinden Hillsanimal cruelty investigationneglected dogsProvincial Animal Welfare ServicesTrev Miller
