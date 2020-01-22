80 cats found in Guelph house: Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society says 80 cats were seized from one house on Wednesday.

It’s not known where the cats were found, but a spokesperson for the Humane Society said all of the cats were taken to their facility on Wellington Street.

“[We] will be doing wellness checks, vaccines, and housing them,” Louise Frost said who added that the cats will have to be spayed or neutered.

The Humane Society estimated that the care for these cats will cost about $20,000 and are asking for the community’s support.

More to come …

