Quinte West group bands together to find community’s missing dogs

A group of Quinte West women are banding together to help find missing dogs in the area.

Lost Paws Inc., Quinte West, is a volunteer-based group that is usually contacted to aid in the search for missing pets.

Their most recent rescue, however, was unique.

“There haven’t been any posters up, nobody seemed to be looking for the dog,” said Rhonda Guthrie-Taft, one of the group’s organizers.

The group was notified earlier in the week that a dog was running around a Hastings County neighbourhood with a leash on, and they were unable to catch it.

When Lost Paws Inc. arrived, they followed paw prints to a barn, where they found Lola curled up in the corner.

“When I saw her she looked scared and emaciated, but she calmly allowed me to grab her leash,” said Wendy Roemer of Lost Paws Inc. Quinte West.

The group then rushed Lola to the Quinte Humane Society for treatment.

“We don’t know who the owner is but we are trying to rehab the dog and make sure it’s in the best condition as quickly as possible,” said Frank Rockett, executive director of the Quinte Humane Society.

Lost Paws, Inc. Quinte West was formed shortly after the Kitchener chapter helped rescue Leo, a dog that went missing in Kingston last year.

The group asks that if anyone can identify Lola, please contact Lost Paws Inc. Quinte West or Quinte Humaine Society.

