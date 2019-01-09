Hundreds of volunteers search for elusive Kingston dog missing since New Year’s Eve

The search for a missing Kingston, Ont., dog is intensifying after several home surveillance systems have captured Leo on camera since the pup went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Leo’s owners, Alex Choiniere and Alice Fleet, dropped him off along with their two other dogs at Thousand Islands Dog Resort on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. before spending the holiday in Montreal.

According to the kennel’s owner, Dave Sly, the dog escaped just hours after Fleet and Choiniere left.

Since New Year’s Eve, the owners have been joined by hundreds of volunteers and Lost Paws Inc., a missing dog search team based out of Kitchener, as they try to track down Leo.

According to Fleet, people from Brockville and as far as Belleville have driven to the Limestone City upon hearing about Leo on Global Kingston. Although Leo has yet to be captured, there have been numerous sightings, along with home surveillance footage of Leo crossing through two homeowners’ lawns.

Lost Paws Inc. told Global news that it created a food source in a warm place as a way to lure Leo, but that proved to be ineffective, resulting in a change of plan.

“We took fresh clothing items from the dog’s owner, such as the dog’s bed, and… placed it in the trap,” said Lost Paws Inc.’s Susan Oldford.

“We asked all neighbours to pull their food sources, as we want him to stay in one place and we don’t want him overfed because we need to keep him a little hungry so he comes back to one food source.”

Oldford says that based on the surveillance videos, Leo looks to be healthy, although if he is not found by Friday, Lost Paws Inc. will send a search team to Kingston.