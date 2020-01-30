2 nabbed in raid at Winnipeg massage parlour

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg massage parlour has been raided amid allegations of sexual exploitation.

A man and woman are facing charges following the raid at a West End massage shop Tuesday.

Police say they started investigating the shop in the 800 block of Notre Dame Avenue when allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced in December.

After gathering evidence from past and current employees, investigators from the counter-exploitation unit executed a search warrant at the shop, making two arrests.

A 48-year-old man is charged with three counts of benefitting from sexual services, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services.

A 41-year-old woman is charged with advertising sexual services, assault, three counts of benefitting from sexual services, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services.

Both have been released on a promise to appear.

