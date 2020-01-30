Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 nabbed in raid at Winnipeg massage parlour

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:36 pm
A controversial massage parlour in Dorval has been shut down, Friday, June 2, 2017.
A man and woman are facing charges following a police raid at a Winnipeg massage parlour Tuesday. AFL Media/Getty Images

A Winnipeg massage parlour has been raided amid allegations of sexual exploitation.

A man and woman are facing charges following the raid at a West End massage shop Tuesday.

Police say they started investigating the shop in the 800 block of Notre Dame Avenue when allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced in December.

After gathering evidence from past and current employees, investigators from the counter-exploitation unit executed a search warrant at the shop, making two arrests.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police crack down on sexual exploitation with Project Guardian

A 48-year-old man is charged with three counts of benefitting from sexual services, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services.

A 41-year-old woman is charged with advertising sexual services, assault, three counts of benefitting from sexual services, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have been released on a promise to appear.

How safe houses are helping survivors of sexual exploitation heal
How safe houses are helping survivors of sexual exploitation heal

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeSexual ExploitationRaidMassage ParlourWinnipeg Massage Parlour Raid
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.