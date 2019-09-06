Winnipeg police crack down on sexual exploitation with Project Guardian

The Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit has made a number of arrests over the past two months as part of its Project Guardian, which targets people who exploit the vulnerable and underaged for sexual services.

Between June 16 and Aug. 31, police said they conducted 38 Deter and Identify (DISC) stops, arresting 34 people for street sexual exploitation and five people for online sexual exploitation.

Six Provincial Offence Act violations were also issued in connection with sexual exploitation.

The project also saw police contact nine outreach agencies, and conduct four educational presentations.

Police said Project Guardian’s goal is to target the demand side of sexual exploitation, as well as the safety of those being exploited.

Between June 16 & Aug 31, the Counter Exploitation Unit focused on Project Guardian; a proactive project targeting those who choose to exploit the vulnerable and underaged for sexual services.

