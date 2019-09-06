Crime
September 6, 2019 1:49 pm

Winnipeg police crack down on sexual exploitation with Project Guardian

By Online Journalist  Global News

Between June 16 and Aug. 31, police said they arrested 34 people for street sexual exploitation and five people for online sexual exploitation.

Global News / File
A A

The Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit has made a number of arrests over the past two months as part of its Project Guardian, which targets people who exploit the vulnerable and underaged for sexual services.

Between June 16 and Aug. 31, police said they conducted 38 Deter and Identify (DISC) stops, arresting 34 people for street sexual exploitation and five people for online sexual exploitation.

Six Provincial Offence Act violations were also issued in connection with sexual exploitation.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest 7 in national human trafficking sweep

The project also saw police contact nine outreach agencies, and conduct four educational presentations.

Police said Project Guardian’s goal is to target the demand side of sexual exploitation, as well as the safety of those being exploited.

WATCH: ‘Kids are off limits’: Manitoba Advocate details message needed to keep kids safe

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Counter Exploitation Unit
online sexual exploitation
Project Guardian
Sexual Exploitation
Under Age
Vulnerable.
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.