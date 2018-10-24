Winnipeg police arrest 7 people in national human-trafficking sweep

Winnipeg police collaborated with a number of other police agencies across Canada as part of Operation Northern Spotlight, a law enforcement outreach operation aimed at identifying and providing support to those who may be at risk of human trafficking or our suspected of being forced into the sex trade.

From Oct. 15 to 21, Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit proactively reached out to 36 people between the ages of 18-48 who were believed to be sexually exploited and/or victims of human trafficking.

As a result of this operation, seven people between 19-56 years of age were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, and seven vehicles were also seized under the Highway Traffic Act for prostitution-related offences.

“The Winnipeg Police Service takes the safety and security of all women seriously,” said police in a release. “Police will continue to investigate and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.

“This important initiative is a cooperative effort that brings police services together and sends a strong message to the offenders involved in organized efforts to exploit vulnerable people across geographic boundaries.”

Nationally, the operation resulted in 52 charges laid, including some for human trafficking. 10 people, including two children, were removed from potentially exploitative situations.

In Winnipeg, anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-896-3464 or email WPS-CEU@winnipeg.ca.

