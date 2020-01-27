Winnipeg man charged after child porn uploaded to social media site

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing child porn charges after child sexual abuse imagery was uploaded to a social networking site last fall.

The social networking site reported the activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States, who notified Winnipeg police and the Ottawa-based National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

On Friday morning, officers from the internet child exploitation unit raided a home in the 600 block of Nottingham Avenue, where a number of electronic devices were seized.

Police say child sexual abuse imagery was found on the devices.

Shortly after the raid, a man was arrested in the 700 block of Kernaghan Avenue.

Ronald Tretiak, 68, has been charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation by members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit. Media release: https://t.co/spVSMloEdO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 27, 2020

Ronald Tretiak, 68, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about the online sexual exploitation of children can report it at cybertip.ca.

