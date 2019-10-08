Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:02 pm
Police posed as a 13-year-old in an online investigation that's led to child luring and child porn charges against a Winnipeg man.
Police posed as a 13-year-old in an online investigation that's led to child luring and child porn charges against a Winnipeg man. FILE/Getty Images

A Winnipeg man has been charged with child porn and child luring following an undercover investigation that saw police go online posing as a teenager.

Police began investigating in June after an online gaming company reported a suspect in Winnipeg had been offering to trade naked photos with minors.

How to talk to your kids about what to do, and what not to, online
How to talk to your kids about what to do, and what not to, online

The WPS Internet Exploitation Unit started an undercover online investigation using a profile of a 13-year-old, starting a conversation between the suspect and an undercover officer.

Police say the man sent a number of nude images and a video and requested nude images from the undercover officer, despite the officer making it clear they were 13.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man, 56, busted for child porn

The man eventually asked the officer — posing as a child — to perform sex acts should they actually meet, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police raided a Winnipeg home and arrested the suspect.

Kyle William Marcinkowski, 22, was charged with two counts of luring a person under the age of 16, two counts of luring a person under the age of 18, three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child, and possession of child pornography.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone aware of a potential victim, or anyone with information that may help investigators to call police at 204-986-6172.

‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases
‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases
