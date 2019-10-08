Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with child porn and child luring following an undercover investigation that saw police go online posing as a teenager.

Police began investigating in June after an online gaming company reported a suspect in Winnipeg had been offering to trade naked photos with minors.

The WPS Internet Exploitation Unit started an undercover online investigation using a profile of a 13-year-old, starting a conversation between the suspect and an undercover officer.

Police say the man sent a number of nude images and a video and requested nude images from the undercover officer, despite the officer making it clear they were 13.

The man eventually asked the officer — posing as a child — to perform sex acts should they actually meet, say police.

On Monday, police raided a Winnipeg home and arrested the suspect.

Kyle William Marcinkowski, 22, was charged with two counts of luring a person under the age of 16, two counts of luring a person under the age of 18, three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child, and possession of child pornography.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone aware of a potential victim, or anyone with information that may help investigators to call police at 204-986-6172.

