Niagara Falls, Ont., man charged with human trafficking in Peterborough

Peterborough police have made a second arrest in a human-trafficking investigation launched last week.

On Jan. 22, officers arrested an Oshawa man after police say officers used social media platforms to identify a female victim in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service released new details about the investigation.

According to police, on Jan. 23, investigators identified another female victim who was allegedly being trafficked.

The force’s investigation led to the arrest of a suspect in the area of Ashburnham Drive around 5 p.m. later that day.

Reginald Pierre, 46, of Silverstar Court in Niagara Falls, Ont., was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons and withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Jan. 24.

