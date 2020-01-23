Oshawa man charged with human trafficking in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking following a Peterborough police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, its special victims unit assisted in a human trafficking investigation on Wednesday. Police say a female victim was identified through the use of several social media platforms.

Police say officers later located the victim and identified a suspect.

Around 8 p.m., officers attended the area of Lansdowne Street West, where the accused was located and placed under arrest.

Tristan Haughton, 30, of William Street West in Oshawa, was charged with trafficking in persons.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

