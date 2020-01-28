Menu

Canada

Canadian Patrik Mathews, ex-reservist tied to neo-Nazi group, indicted on multiple charges

By David Lao Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 10:47 pm
Ex-Canadian reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested in U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: Ex-Canadian reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested in U.S.

A former Canadian reservist who is alleged to be a member of a white supremacist group has now been indicted on multiple charges.

Manitoba resident Patrik Mathews was indicted on firearms and alien-related charges Tuesday, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland.

READ MORE: Former reservist, neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews denied bail in U.S.

Mathews, 27, was indicted alongside two Americans, Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., 33 and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19,  who are also alleged to be part of white supremacist group “The Base.”

All three were arrested in Delaware by Baltimore FBI officers earlier this month.

David Weiss U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail
David Weiss U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail

Mathews was recently denied bail following an appearance in a U.S. court last week.

Story continues below advertisement

He had previously disappeared in August from his Manitoba residence after accusations surfaced alleging he was a recruiter for the neo-Nazi group.

READ MORE: FBI arrests Patrik Mathews, missing ex-reservist from Manitoba accused of neo-Nazi ties

The three men were believed to be heading to a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, after discussing it as “an opportunity to incite violence,” according to a federal official.

That same rally, which prompted Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia to declare a state of emergency over possible violence, ended peacefully.

Mathews is alleged to have entered the U.S. unlawfully on Aug. 19, 2019, according to an affidavit filed in support of the U.S. criminal complaint.

Lemley and Bilbrough were alleged to have driven from Maryland on Aug. 30 to pick up Mathews.

Robert Hur U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail
Robert Hur U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail

A separate indictment Monday from the state of Delaware charged Mathews and Lemley with the intent to obstruct justice by destroying their phones, while Maryland’s indictment also charges Lemley and Bilbrough with transporting an alien and conspiring to transport and harbour certain aliens among other charges.

With files from Kerri Breen and Brittany Greenslade

Neo-NazisPatrik Mathewsvirginia gun rallyWhite Supremacist GroupNeo-Nazi The BasePatrik Mathews The BaseBrian Mark Lemleypatrik mathews neo nazipatrik mathews virginiathe base canadathe base patrik mathewsthe base white supremacistsWilliam Garfield Bilbrough IV
