Former reservist, neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews denied bail in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Former Canadian army reservist and accused white supremacist Patrik Mathews was denied bail following an appearance Wednesday morning in a U.S. court.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last week after the former combat engineer disappeared from his residence in Manitoba amid allegations he was a recruiter for a white-supremacist group called The Base.

He is facing one count of transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and one charge of being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors allege in documents filed in court that Mathews videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors also allege Mathews and one of his co-accused discussed planning violence at a pro-gun rally in Virginia held Monday.

1:36 Missing former Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested by FBI Missing former Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested by FBI

The U.S. Department of Justice released a 29-page document Tuesday outlining evidence in their case and called it a “domestic terrorism investigation.”

It includes a transcript of a recorded video calling for a “violent revolution.”

Patrik Matthews and co-accused Brian Mark Lemley allegedly leaving a Delaware store after purchasing ammunition on Jan. 1. U.S. Department of Justice

On Aug. 31, 2019 Mathews was seen buying a burner phone at a Walmart in the U.S. He paid in cash. It’s believed his co-accused picked him up the day prior in Michigan.

The video was among several featuring Mathews found by police during a covert search of his Delaware hideout last December.

Story continues below advertisement

Wearing a gas mask to disguise his voice, Mathews allegedly spoke about fleeing to the U.S. after his involvement in right-wing extremism became publicly known.

He also espoused racism, violence and anti-Semitism in the videos, prosecutors alleged.

“The time for talk has ended,” he said in one of the videos, according to a transcript filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland to bolster his continued detention while he awaits trial.

“Derail some f–king trains, kill some people, and poison some water,” he said. “If you want the white race to survive, you’re going to have to do your f–king part.”

–With files from The Canadian Press