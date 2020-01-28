Menu

Crime

OPP charge Ottawa man for assaulting police officer, resisting arrest on Hwy. 417

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:30 pm
OPP file image.
OPP file image. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A 28-year-old Ottawa man is facing several criminal and traffic charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who approached his stopped car on Highway 417 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with the OPP’s Ottawa detachment saw a vehicle that had stopped in the Queensway’s westbound lanes, near Moodie Drive.

The police officer approached the driver to find out what was going on, an OPP news release issued Tuesday said. The driver didn’t identify himself to the officer and “became aggressive,” provincial police said.

There was an “altercation” between the officer and driver, and the officer sustained “minor” injuries to his face before arresting the man, according to OPP.

The officer was treated by paramedics and didn’t require further medical treatment, police said.

READ MORE: Drone with possible recording device discovered outside bedroom window, Norfolk OPP say

The 28-year-old driver has since been charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest under the Criminal Code and failing to identify himself under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused man is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 27 on the two criminal charges and again on Mar. 6 on the traffic charge, OPP said.

