Drone with possible recording device discovered outside bedroom window: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk OPP have released a suspect description after a woman discovered what appeared to be a drone with a recording device hovering outside her bedroom window as she changed.

According to police, the victim returned to her home on Prospect Street in Port Dover, Ont. at some point between 3 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, and noticed a blue flashing light outside her bedroom window while she was changing.

When she looked closer, she realized it was a drone that appeared to have a recording device attached to the bottom.

She then opened the window and yelled at a man standing near the edge of her property who appeared to be holding a remote control for the drone, police say.

The stranger immediately left the area and was last seen heading northwest on Prospect Street.

Police say the incident was reported on the morning of Friday, Jan. 24.

A suspect description released by police describes the man as being 60 to 70 years old with white hair, and wearing a hooded sweater that covered his head.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

