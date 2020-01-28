Winnipeg peewee hockey team a finalist for $100,000 prize due to fundraising efforts

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg peewee team that has been raising money in support of a fellow hockey player paralyzed in an on-ice accident is a regional finalist to bring in a windfall for charity as part of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

The South Winnipeg Kings Peewee A2 Gold are up against teams from across the country to win the cup – awarded to the peewee team that made the biggest community impact – which includes a $100,000 prize for charity.

Parent Alistair Penner told 680 CJOB the Kings got involved in fundraising after hearing about Reese Ketler, a 19-year-old player for the St. Vital Victorias of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League (MMJHL).

Ketler hit the boards head-first during a game Dec. 19 and suffered four fractured vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Story continues below advertisement

“We heard about Reese’s tragic accident, and the team got together and thought, ‘What can we do?’ Tweet This

“It started with the team holding a good old-fashioned bottle drive, and decided to enter the event into the Good Deeds Cup, and the reception was incredible,” said Penner.

“Winnipeg is such a great city to have an event like this.”

The team initially raised $8,000 for the Reese Ketler Fund, and its efforts have earned it a spot among teams from each other province in the regional finals.

Should the Kings take home the $100,000 prize, it’ll be donating that to the Ketler Fund as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations to the Chancellor students and their teammates who are Manitoba’s finalist in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. They are raising funds to support Reese Ketler who suffered a spinal cord injury. #GoodDeedsCup #KetlerStrong https://t.co/lIDQGVUSLK — Chancellor School (@School_CC) January 28, 2020

Penner said the team wanted to be respectful of the Ketler family’s wishes and privacy, but received their blessing to carry on with the fundraising campaign.

“We’re all very privileged to be involved in this sport,” he said.

“When we heard of Reese’s accident, we grabbed onto that cause, and thought, ‘This is ours. What can we do to help out?'”

Congrats to SW Kings PeeWee A2 Gold hockey team for raising over $8,000 to support Reese for the #GoodDeedsCup! They have been selected as one of 10 regional finalists across Canada for their efforts. They will be donating the $100,000 prize to Reese if they are to win! — St. Vital Junior Victorias (@stvitaljrvics) January 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Good Deeds Cup competition will be narrowed down to a top three after Feb. 9, and those finalists will be determined by community votes. Each team made a video explaining its cause, and every public view of those videos counts as a vote.

“This is about teaching a bunch of peewee-aged kids that all it takes is an idea, and they can do tremendously good things,” said Penner.

3:08 Winnipeg Jets families join the fight against cancer Winnipeg Jets families join the fight against cancer