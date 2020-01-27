Digby man shot after being mistaken for rabbit while hunting: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man from Digby County was shot while hunting near Four Point Road in Weymouth on Saturday, according to Digby RCMP.

Police say they were called to Digby General Hospital following a report of a patient with a gunshot wound at 2:40 p.m.

According to authorities, three men who are known to each other were out hunting rabbits when one man got separated from the others. One of the men shot at what he reportedly thought was a rabbit and accidentally injured the victim, police say.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A 35-year-old man from Digby County was arrested and is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on March 16.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.