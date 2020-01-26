N.S. RCMP investigating after gun fired at home in Hammonds Plans

RCMP are investigating after gunshots were fired at a building in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Sunday.
Police say at approximately 3 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of a weapon being fired at a residence on White Hills Run.
Four people were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.
The building was found to have minor damage.
The Mounties say they don’t believe the shooting to be a random act.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
