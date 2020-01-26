Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP investigating after gun fired at home in Hammonds Plans

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 4:41 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP are investigating after gunshots were fired at a building in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say at approximately 3 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of a weapon being fired at a residence on White Hills Run.

Four people were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

The building was found to have minor damage.

South-end Halifax shooting was not random: police

The Mounties say they don’t believe the shooting to be a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

