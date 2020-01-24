Human trafficking charges laid against convict who spent 4 months at large

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man who spent four months unlawfully at large last year is now facing over 30 charges in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Morgan MacDonald was arrested on Thursday outside the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., where he had been serving time for an unrelated matter.

The charges against MacDonald include:

Four counts of trafficking in underage persons

Receiving a financial or material benefit knowing it resulted from human trafficking

Two counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services

Advertising sexual services

Receiving a material benefit from sexual services

Four counts of luring a child

Possession of child pornography

Three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Intimidation of a justice system participant

Two counts of break, enter, and commit an indictable offence

Three counts of assault

Five counts of trafficking cocaine

Trafficking MDMA/ ecstasy

Two counts of trafficking clonazepam

“The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is focused on holding human traffickers accountable to the full extent of the law while connecting victims with the resources and supports they need,” said Cpl Jen Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement.

“We hope these charges represent a step forward in the healing process for the victims.”

MacDoanld was arrested without incident and transported to Colchester District RCMP headquarters. He’s expected to appear in Truro provincial court on Friday.

A warrant was issued for MacDonald’s arrest back in June when he failed to arrive at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as part of his release.

He was serving over four years for robbery, criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say MacDonald was rearrested on Sept. 23 in Truro, N.S., where he was hiding in a vacant apartment and struggled briefly with police during the arrest.

Officers then laid an additional charge of being unlawfully at large.

Police are asking anyone who suspects they have been trafficked, believe they know someone who has been trafficked, or have information related to this investigation to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.