Crime

5 people charged for drug and weapons offences in Halifax: HRP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 11:32 am
.
. Global News File

Three men and two women with multiple offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation have been charged, according to Halifax Regional Police on Friday.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Thursday, police said they conducted two search warrants at two residences on Hilden Drive in Halifax. Officers arrested three men and two women without incident, and seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, two long guns and ammunition.

READ MORE: Texas murder suspect arrested in Halifax remains detained, refuses to leave cell

Timothy Wayne O’Quinn, 55, of Halifax, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face six charges, which include possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Megan Dawn Macumber, 28, Fallon Alice Drane, 37, and Chris Warhuus, 52, all of Halifax, also appeared in Halifax Provincial Court to face five charges each, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and storing a firearm contradictory to regulations.

Police said Dion Francis Covin, 53, of Halifax, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of possession of a controlled substance and breach of release order.

Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
Halifax, Drug Trafficking, Halifax Provincial Court, Hilden Drive, Dion Francis Covin, Chris Warhuus, Fallon Alice Drane, Megan Dawn Macumber, Timothy Wayne O'Quinn
