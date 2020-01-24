5 people charged for drug and weapons offences in Halifax: HRP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and two women with multiple offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation have been charged, according to Halifax Regional Police on Friday.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Thursday, police said they conducted two search warrants at two residences on Hilden Drive in Halifax. Officers arrested three men and two women without incident, and seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, two long guns and ammunition.

Timothy Wayne O’Quinn, 55, of Halifax, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face six charges, which include possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Megan Dawn Macumber, 28, Fallon Alice Drane, 37, and Chris Warhuus, 52, all of Halifax, also appeared in Halifax Provincial Court to face five charges each, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and storing a firearm contradictory to regulations.

Police said Dion Francis Covin, 53, of Halifax, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of possession of a controlled substance and breach of release order.

