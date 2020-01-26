Grammy Awards 2020: Best and worst celebrities on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

The Grammys isn’t just a night to celebrate music — it’s about the fashion, too.

The music world’s biggest stars hit the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

From out-there suits to full skirts and some serious Wild West themes, the red carpet was full of surprises.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2020: Full list of nominees, winners for ‘music’s biggest night’

But not all the surprises were good ones.

Usually stylish star Priyanka Chopra fell short with a too-long V-neck. Meanwhile, Best New Artist nominee Billie Eilish wore a confusing mesh face mask.

READ MORE: Singer Joy Villa wears ‘Trump 2020’ dress at the Grammy Awards

Some of the best-dressed veterans included Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter and Iggy Pop.

Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.

Best Dressed

Lizzo

Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande



Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Credit: Getty Images

Iggy Pop



Credit: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter

Credit: Getty Images

Ben Platt

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie Reyez

Credit: Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Credit: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil



Credit: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers

Credit: Getty Images

BTS

Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Credit: Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Joy Villa



Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Credit: Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Getty Images

Diplo

Credit: Getty Images

FKA Twigs

Credit: Getty Images

Luis Fonsi

Credit: Getty Images

H.E.R.

Credit: Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Credit: Getty Images