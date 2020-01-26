Grammy Awards 2020: Best and worst celebrities on the red carpet

The Grammys isn’t just a night to celebrate music — it’s about the fashion, too.
The music world’s biggest stars hit the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
From out-there suits to full skirts and some serious Wild West themes, the red carpet was full of surprises.
But not all the surprises were good ones.
Usually stylish star Priyanka Chopra fell short with a too-long V-neck. Meanwhile, Best New Artist nominee Billie Eilish wore a confusing mesh face mask.
Some of the best-dressed veterans included Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter and Iggy Pop.
Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.
Best Dressed
Lizzo
Ariana Grande
Lil Nas X
Iggy Pop
Bebe Rexha
Billy Porter
Ben Platt
Jessie Reyez
Lilly Singh
Jameela Jamil
The Jonas Brothers
BTS
Maggie Rogers
Worst Dressed
Joy Villa
Priyanka Chopra
Shawn Mendes
Billie Eilish
Cyndi Lauper
Diplo
FKA Twigs
Luis Fonsi
H.E.R.
Liza Koshy
