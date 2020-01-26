Menu

Lifestyle

Grammy Awards 2020: Best and worst celebrities on the red carpet

By Arti Patel and Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 8:01 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 8:06 pm
Getty Images

The Grammys isn’t just a night to celebrate music — it’s about the fashion, too.

The music world’s biggest stars hit the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

From out-there suits to full skirts and some serious Wild West themes, the red carpet was full of surprises.

But not all the surprises were good ones.

Usually stylish star Priyanka Chopra fell short with a too-long V-neck. Meanwhile, Best New Artist nominee Billie Eilish wore a confusing mesh face mask.

Some of the best-dressed veterans included Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billy Porter and Iggy Pop.

Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.

Best Dressed

Lizzo

Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Credit: Getty Images

Iggy Pop

Credit: Getty Images

 

Bebe Rexha

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter

Credit: Getty Images

 

Ben Platt

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie Reyez

Credit: Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Credit: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Credit: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers

Credit: Getty Images

BTS

Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Credit: Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Joy Villa

Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Credit: Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Getty Images

Diplo

Credit: Getty Images

FKA Twigs

Credit: Getty Images

Luis Fonsi

Credit: Getty Images

H.E.R.

Credit: Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Credit: Getty Images

