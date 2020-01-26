Singer Joy Villa wears ‘Trump 2020’ dress at the Grammy Awards

Send this page to someone via email

She’s a woman of controversial outfits, and this year’s Grammy Awards wasn’t any different.

Singer Joy Villa showed up to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a red, white and blue “Trump 2020” inspired dress.

Paired with a Republican elephant purse designed by a fan, the 28-year-old’s outfit was custom made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The collar of Joy’s latex dress was inspired by a neckline on a dress by Alexander McQueen, and the coat is inspired by our First Lady [Melania Trump], I just picture her in this,” he told the site.

Credit: Getty Images

Before hitting the red carpet, Villa told the site she felt like “Miss America” in the gown.

“He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected,” she said.

Credit: Getty Images

This is the fourth time the singer wore a red carpet gown playing tribute to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last year, Villa wore a border wall-inspired gown along with a red “Make America Great Again” purse also designed by Allinger.

1:52 Singer Joy Villa wears barbed wire ‘border wall’ dress at 2019 Grammy Awards Singer Joy Villa wears barbed wire ‘border wall’ dress at 2019 Grammy Awards

In 2018, the singer sported a white gown to the Grammy Awards, making a statement on her abortion views, and in 2017, she wore a custom blue “Make America Great Again” outfit again on the Grammys red carpet.

Last year, she also wore a latex “F**k Planned Parenthood” dress and another Desi Designs outfit with the phrase “Pro-Life is Pro-Woman” on the back.

But Villa wasn’t the only one trying to make a political statement on Sunday.

Actress and model Megan Pormer walked the red carpet with a “No War … [love] Iran” gown following Trump’s authorized and targeted killing of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

Pormer’s sequin red gown was paired with an American and Iranian flag cape.

Singer Ricky Rebel also paid tribute to the U.S. president (once again), but this time with the words, “Impeach This” on his butt cheeks.