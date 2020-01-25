Recipe: Chicken roasted in milk and herbs

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients

– 1 chicken (2 lb) rinsed and dried

– 2 lemons, peeled and sliced (reserve peel)

– Salt

– Fresh ground black pepper

– 1 head of garlic, broken into cloves

– 1/2 bunch savory

– 1/2 bunch fresh thyme

– 1/2 bunch fresh sage

– 1/4 cup olive oil

– 2 whole Calabrian chilies

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter

– Whole milk (3.25% milk fat)

Method

Prepare

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Rinse chicken with cold water inside and out; pat very dry with paper towel.

3. Season liberally inside and out with salt and fresh black pepper.

4. Loosely fill cavity with sliced lemons.

5. Tie up the chicken with kitchen twine.

Cook the chicken

1. At medium heat, add half of the butter and all of the olive oil to a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or cast-iron pan.

2. When the butter stops foaming, add chicken and brown on all sides. If the chicken is dry enough, it shouldn’t spatter much.

3. When the chicken is deep golden brown, remove it from pan and discard the burnt butter and olive oil.

Add the seasoning

1. At medium heat, add in the remaining butter.

2. Add garlic and place the chicken back into the pan.

3. Add in the lemon peels, all of the herbs, chilies, and just enough milk to cover one-quarter of the chicken. Bring to a simmer.

Transfer to the oven

1. Place chicken into preheated oven.

2. Cook for 60 to 70 minutes, until the internal temperature measured inside the thigh reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Remove chicken from the oven.

Finish and serve

1. Take the chicken out of the pot, keeping warm while it rests for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, make the sauce by straining the cooking liquid into another pot and pressing all the garlic and juices through the strainer.

3. Bring to a simmer and reduce liquid until slightly thickened.

4. Carve the chicken into four portions and place onto warm plates.

5. Pour sauce liberally on and around the chicken. Serve.

