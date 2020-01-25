Port Moody mayor calls emergency council meeting to address dangerous intersections

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody city council is holding a rare Saturday meeting to address a dangerous intersection where a child was struck last week, with the goal of installing a crosswalk this year.

Safety concerns around the area near Clarke and Elgin streets have peaked since the seven-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday while crossing mid-block to get to a Taewkondo class.

The Taewkondo studio owner and other businesses say with no marked crossing, parents and children are constantly running through traffic to get to the other side of the street.

But in an emergency memo to council Tuesday, Mayor Rob Vagramov made clear there are other areas beyond Clarke and Elgin that are in desperate need of a crosswalk.

“The evening of Jan. 20, 2020 brought about a chilling reminder of the need for accelerated action on this front, and highlighted the importance of constant action and vigilance in the area of pedestrian safety,” the mayor wrote.

Two other intersections — Saint Johns and Queens street, as well as Clarke Road and Seaview Drive — were also singled out as “pedestrian hotspots” in Vagramov’s memo.

But the memo says a crosswalk at Clarke and Elgin must be prioritized first, with a pedestrian signal recommended to be installed in 2020.

Similar signals at the other two intersections must also be accelerated, the recommendation states, but no timeline has been given for those installations.

The mayor called out a “prolonged period of inactivity” in acting on past council motions and a “failure of prioritization of pedestrian crosswalk construction.”

“These intersections are known in the community as pedestrian hot spots, areas where there is significant public concern that ‘it is only a matter of time’ before an unfortunate incident occurs,” Vagramov writes.

The memo includes a recommendation that staff report back to council on a quarterly basis on council motions that have not been acted on, citing previous motions for crosswalks that were not followed through.

It also directs staff to develop an updated master transportation plan for the city that includes updated cost estimates and impact on postponed projects the expedited crossings will create.

Police say the boy attempted to cross Clarke Street after getting out of his parents’ vehicle, when a westbound vehicle made contact with the boy as he was crossing.

Police say the boy suffered non-life threatening facial injuries.

The driver remained on scene and police say poor visibility and weather did contribute to the incident.

— With files from Emily Lazatin