Highway 1 will be closed for a few hours on Saturday, January 25, for planned avalanche control.

The closure will happen about three kilometres west of Chase.

This after a small avalanche came down on the highway in that area Friday afternoon.

It shut down the highway for about an hour.

DriveBC is reporting the Trans-Canada will close at 10 a.m. and reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

