Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden, B.C., closed due to high avalanche hazard

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 3:00 pm
Updated January 25, 2020 3:02 pm
The closure is from Golden to the west boundary of Yoho National Park, a distance of 15.5 kilometres.
The closure is from Golden to the west boundary of Yoho National Park, a distance of 15.5 kilometres.

A high avalanche hazard has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

According to DriveBC, the closure is east of Golden and is affecting traffic in both directions.

The closure is from Golden to the west boundary of Yoho National Park, a distance of 15.5 kilometres, and took effect just before 11:30 a.m., PT on Saturday.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway near Chase to undergo planned closure for avalanche control

An assessment is in progress, and estimated time of opening is not available, with the next update scheduled for 2 p.m. PT.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

