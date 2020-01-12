Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trans-Canada Highway

Avalanche control closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated January 12, 2020 12:37 pm
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke Sunday morning for avalanche control. .
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke Sunday morning for avalanche control. . Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed west of Revelstoke for avalanche control Sunday morning.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, work is planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for 18.2 kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

The road closure is in effect from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, with no detour.

READ MORE: Historically low temperatures coming to much of B.C. as winter chill sets in

Environment Canada forecasts five to centimetres of snow to fall on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass Sunday morning.

Drivers are also forewarned of blowing snow with winds gusting to 70 km/hour in the afternoon.

Snowmobiler dies after getting caught in an avalanche in Nicola Valley
Snowmobiler dies after getting caught in an avalanche in Nicola Valley

More flurries are expected Sunday night through to Monday morning.

AIM Roads is warning of slippery conditions and black ice along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B through the Shuswap region.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Warning for outdoor workers as Okanagan prepares for deep freeze

Much of B.C. is under extreme cold, snowfall, winter storm and Arctic outflow warnings issued by the national weather service.

For the BC Travellers Route: click here.

You can find all of Environment Canada’s public weather statements for B.C. here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1Trans-Canada HighwayHighway OneHighway 1 avalanche controlHighway 1 avalanche workHighway 1 RevelstokeTrans Canada avalanche closureTrans Canada avalanche control
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.