Avalanche control closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed west of Revelstoke for avalanche control Sunday morning.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, work is planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for 18.2 kilometres.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Avalanche control work has extended the closure west of #Revelstoke until 12:00 pm PST from 11:00 am PST.

Details here: https://t.co/qxpfVeYwWk#Sicamous pic.twitter.com/xcyVaG8yji — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The road closure is in effect from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, with no detour.

Environment Canada forecasts five to centimetres of snow to fall on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass Sunday morning.

Drivers are also forewarned of blowing snow with winds gusting to 70 km/hour in the afternoon.

1:05 Snowmobiler dies after getting caught in an avalanche in Nicola Valley Snowmobiler dies after getting caught in an avalanche in Nicola Valley

More flurries are expected Sunday night through to Monday morning.

AIM Roads is warning of slippery conditions and black ice along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B through the Shuswap region.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Warning for outdoor workers as Okanagan prepares for deep freeze

Much of B.C. is under extreme cold, snowfall, winter storm and Arctic outflow warnings issued by the national weather service.

For the BC Travellers Route: click here.

You can find all of Environment Canada’s public weather statements for B.C. here.