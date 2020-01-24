Menu

Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs drop fourth straight game with 4-1 loss against London Knights

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 24, 2020 10:05 pm
The London Knights beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-1 on Jan. 24, 2020. Jim Van Horne/980 CFPL

The London Knights handed the Hamilton Bulldogs their fourth consecutive loss after beating the Dogs 4-1 Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Jonathan Gruden opened the scoring just 2:28 into the game when he converted a nifty passing play with Kirill Steklov and Antonio Stranges.

The Knights doubled their lead with 2:57 left in the first frame, when former Bulldog Connor McMichael zipped a shot past Hamilton goalie Zachary Roy.

Bradey Johnson answered back for the Bulldogs with 4:44 to play in the second period when he danced around a London defender and banged a rebound past Knights goalie Brett Brochu.

Just 1:46 into the third period, London’s Luke Evangelista beat Roy on a one-time after McMichael cleanly won a faceoff to the left of the Hamilton netminder.

Gruden added his second goal of the game into the empty net to make it 4-1 London.

Hamilton travels to Barrie on Saturday night.

CHML’s coverage begins with the Pregame Show at 7 p.m.

