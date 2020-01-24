Rocket Report: Jonas Peterek, from Hitman to Rocket man

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take long for Jonas Peterek to get comfortable in an Ogopogo logo.

In his first four games with Kelowna, Peterek has potted three goals.

The Rockets acquired the Czech import from the Calgary Hitmen just prior to the WHL’ trade deadline on Jan. 10.

Peterek had appeared in 32 games for the Hitmen this season, posting 16 points (8 goals and 8 assists) and 8 penalty minutes.

In return, the Rockets sent Calgary a fifth-round pick in the 2021 WHL bantam draft.

The last-minute move by Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton immediately paid dividends.

Peterek donned his new uniform just two days after the trade, and he scored in his first game with his new team.

“I think I’m a play maker. I can score goals, I just like to make plays and set up my teammates,” said Peterek.

Fellow countryman and linemate Pavel Novak is one teammate Peterek is now looking to set up.

The two Czech Republic products have played briefly on the same team back home, and are familiar with each other’s style. Plus, when you’re such a long way from home, it helps to have someone who speaks your language.

“It’s very good for me because I have a new Czech teammate and we can speak Czech, and I’m really happy he is here,” said Novak.

Judging by his play, Peterek is pretty happy be in the Okanagan as well, considering Kelowna will host the Memorial Cup this May.

“For sure, it’s going to be a great experience and I can’t wait to play in it,” Peterek said.

Like Novak this is Peterek’s first season playing in the WHL, but he seems to have adjusted quickly to the North American game.

“He’s been a great addition to our team,” Rockets assistant coach and former NHLer Vern Fiddler said of Peterek.

“He brings a lot of skill, he’s really good with the puck and, obviously, he has got a really good scoring touch around the net.”

Right now, with the Rockets missing seven players due to injury, Peterek’s scoring touch is badly needed.

The Rockets host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at Prospera Place. On Saturday, they will head to Vancouver to start a home-and-home series to wind up the weekend.

