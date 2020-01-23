Canucks now the odds-on favourite to win Pacific Division: BCLC

Send this page to someone via email

It appears British Columbia sports bettors believe in the Vancouver Canucks.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, which runs the PlayNow.com sports betting portal, the squad is now the odds-on favourite to win the Pacific Division title for the 2019/2020 season.

BCLC now lists the odds of the Canucks capturing the division as 3/1, compared to a dismal 40/1 during the pre-season.

0:59 Vancouver Canucks talk revival of Young Stars Classic Vancouver Canucks talk revival of Young Stars Classic

The team’s chances of winning the Western Conference, at least as far as gamblers are concerned, has improved to 15/2, from 25/1 during the pre-season.

And the odds of winning the Stanley Cup championship have climbed to 20/1 from 50/1 before the season began.

Story continues below advertisement

The improved odds come as the NHL breaks for the 2020 All-Star Weekend, with the Canucks sitting in first place in the Pacific Division.

Three Canucks will travel to St. Louis for the all-star event: young superstar Elias Pettersson, rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes, and goalie Jacob Markstrom.