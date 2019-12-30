Canucks phenom Elias Pettersson earns his 2nd NHL all-star weekend nod

Send this page to someone via email

Up-and-coming Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson is heading to the NHL all-star weekend for the second year in a row.

The Swedish phenomenon has been electrifying Vancouver fans since his debut last season, when he was awarded the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

The 21-year-old has put up 41 points this year through 40 games, leading the squad in goals (18), points and game-winning goals (six).

He’s also put up a dozen multi-point games so far and is the second-fastest Canuck to hit 100 career points, notching the milestone in his 103rd game. Pavel Bure retains that record, having put up 100 points in just 96 games.

Rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes, another rising Canucks star, failed to make the first cut — but could still play in the all-star weekend if he proves popular enough with fans.

Hughes is in contention to be the “Last Man In” for the Pacific Division team, a contest that opens to fan voting on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 and closes on Friday, Jan. 10. You can vote for Hughes here starting Wednesday.

The 2020 all-star weekend takes place Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 in St. Louis, Mo., with a three-game tournament.

Pairs of divisional teams will go head to head in three-on-three matchups, with the winners of the first pair of games facing off in a final match for all of the glory.

NHL all-star weekend Pacific Division roster:

F Logan Couture, SJS

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM

F Anze Kopitar, LAK

F Connor McDavid, EDM

F Elias Pettersson, VAN

F Jakob Silfverberg, ANA

F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY

D Mark Giordano, CGY

G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK

G Darcy Kuemper, ARI