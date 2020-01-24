Hockey PEI warns of season suspensions for players for online trash talk

Send this page to someone via email

The governing body for organized hockey in Prince Edward Island is taking a tough stance on the issue of online harassment.

Hockey PEI has sent a letter to several minor leagues warning that any players who violate the organization’s social media policy will be suspended for the rest of the season.

Executive director Geoff Kowalski says there had been quite a few complaints of online “trash talk” since the start of the season, including threats and sharing derogatory images.

However, he says there have been no issues since the new penalty was announced last week.

Kowalski says the online activity has more to do with society than hockey, but it’s up to organizers to react to it.

He says they will look to provide some education as a way to help prevent such harassment in the future.