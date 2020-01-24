Menu

Sports

Hockey PEI warns of season suspensions for players for online trash talk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 10:38 am
FILE.
FILE. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The governing body for organized hockey in Prince Edward Island is taking a tough stance on the issue of online harassment.

Hockey PEI has sent a letter to several minor leagues warning that any players who violate the organization’s social media policy will be suspended for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: N.S. hockey group withdraws from Hockeyville competition to support P.E.I. rival

Executive director Geoff Kowalski says there had been quite a few complaints of online “trash talk” since the start of the season, including threats and sharing derogatory images.

However, he says there have been no issues since the new penalty was announced last week.

READ MORE: New Brunswick community hosts major celebration of Hockeyville

Kowalski says the online activity has more to do with society than hockey, but it’s up to organizers to react to it.

Story continues below advertisement

He says they will look to provide some education as a way to help prevent such harassment in the future.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
BullyingHarassmentPrince Edward IslandOnline harassmentGeoff KowalskiHockey PEIOnline Harrasment
