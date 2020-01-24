21-year-old man charged following crash, weapon call in Oro-Medonte, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has been charged after officers were called to investigate a crash, where witnesses reported seeing the driver with a firearm in Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to the collision on Mount Saint Louis Road at about 8 a.m. and took the man into custody without incident.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the 21-year-old was driving a vehicle that was stolen from another jurisdiction.

Nathaniel Mascoll was subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime, officers say.

Mascoll was released from custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 10.

After Mascoll was released by the OPP, he was apprehended by the Halton Regional Police after it was determined that the same stolen vehicle was involved in a bank robbery in Milton, Ont. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

