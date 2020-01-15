Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two charged in connection to vehicle thefts: Orillia OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 6:20 pm
Through the investigation, officers determined that the pair stole the vehicle from the Minden, Ont. area.
Through the investigation, officers determined that the pair stole the vehicle from the Minden, Ont. area. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

Two people have been charged in connection to a vehicle theft in Orillia, OPP say.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers say they were called to a Murphy Road business for reports of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Shortly afterward, police attended the scene and observed the stolen vehicle at another business at the corner of Murphy Road and Highway 12. According to officers, the suspects had gotten out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

READ MORE: Officers seize cocaine, fentanyl and items ‘consistent with drug trafficking’: Orillia OPP

OPP say they interviewed several witnesses and were able to identify two suspects. Through the investigation, officers determined that the pair had also stolen a vehicle from the Minden, Ont., area, police say.

Joel Fisher, 35, from Minden, Ont., and Walter Gerrow, 38, from Brock Township, Ont., were both charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the accused were held in custody and were set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie Wednesday.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 25-year-old charged after firearms stolen from Severn home: OPP

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsmindenBrock TownshipMinden newsMinden OntarioMinden vehicle theftMurphy Road OrilliaOrillia vehicle theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.