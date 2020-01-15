Two charged in connection to vehicle thefts: Orillia OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection to a vehicle theft in Orillia, OPP say.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers say they were called to a Murphy Road business for reports of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Shortly afterward, police attended the scene and observed the stolen vehicle at another business at the corner of Murphy Road and Highway 12. According to officers, the suspects had gotten out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

OPP say they interviewed several witnesses and were able to identify two suspects. Through the investigation, officers determined that the pair had also stolen a vehicle from the Minden, Ont., area, police say.

Joel Fisher, 35, from Minden, Ont., and Walter Gerrow, 38, from Brock Township, Ont., were both charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the accused were held in custody and were set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie Wednesday.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.