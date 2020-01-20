Menu

Crime

Orillia OPP investigating shooting, suspects at large

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 12:02 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 12:12 pm
Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Highway 17 that occurred around noon on Tuesday. One person died in the crash, the OPP detachment said.

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a shooting that took place at a Peter Street South residence this past weekend.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an Orillia-area hospital to investigate the shooting of a 35-year-old man.

After determining where the incident took place, police say they searched the area of Peter Street South, Elgin Street, Matchedash Street and King Street.

READ MORE: Two charged in connection to vehicle thefts: Orillia OPP

Officers say they’re looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. Both suspects are in their late teens to early 20s and are about five feet seven inches to five feet nine inches in height, police say.

According to officers, one suspect may have facial injuries.

Police said you should not approach the two men if you see them. Instead, call 911 immediately. “The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

