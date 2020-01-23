Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police lay charges in deadly New Year’s Eve fight

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 10:11 am
Updated January 23, 2020 11:34 am
The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has charged a man in relation to the death of a man on New Year’s Day.
The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has charged a man in relation to the death of a man on New Year’s Day. Getty Images

Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man who passed away after a fight at Alpha House on New Year’s Eve.

Police said officers were called to the Victoria Park non-profit organization just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 for reports of an assault.

However, CPS said staff at Alpha House cancelled the call shortly after placing it — at the request of the victim — believing he was alright.

The next morning, police said an Alpha House staff member found the man in medical distress and called 911.

READ MORE: Keeping Calgarians safe from gun violence: public safety task force proposed

The victim, identified on Thursday as 30-year-old Barry Cecil Currie, died in hospital on Jan. 1.

Police said previously his death was considered Calgary’s first homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Dwayne Bearspaw, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with manslaughter, police said.

2020 Calgary homicides, as confirmed by police:

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Altercation at Alpha House just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Staff believed the victim to be alright. The next morning he was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Gurinder Pal Singh was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Blvd. Northeast at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5 – Karson Goodeagle, 33, was stabbed to death in the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Fatal shooting in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 12:30 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceManslaughterCPSCalgary HomicideCalgary DeathAlpha HouseCalgary ManslaughterBarry Cecil CurrieCalgary homicide 2020Dwayne Bearspaw
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.