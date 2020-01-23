Calgary police lay charges in deadly New Year’s Eve fight

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man who passed away after a fight at Alpha House on New Year’s Eve.

Police said officers were called to the Victoria Park non-profit organization just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 for reports of an assault.

However, CPS said staff at Alpha House cancelled the call shortly after placing it — at the request of the victim — believing he was alright.

The next morning, police said an Alpha House staff member found the man in medical distress and called 911.

The victim, identified on Thursday as 30-year-old Barry Cecil Currie, died in hospital on Jan. 1.

Police said previously his death was considered Calgary’s first homicide of 2020.

Dwayne Bearspaw, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with manslaughter, police said.

2020 Calgary homicides, as confirmed by police:

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Altercation at Alpha House just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Staff believed the victim to be alright. The next morning he was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Gurinder Pal Singh was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Blvd. Northeast at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5 – Karson Goodeagle, 33, was stabbed to death in the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Fatal shooting in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 12:30 p.m.