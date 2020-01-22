Edmonton city councillors approve controversial affordable housing proposal in Keheewin

Send this page to someone via email

A proposal to build affordable housing units next to an elementary school in the south Edmonton community of Keheewin was passed by city council on Wednesday afternoon.

The low-income units are to be built on a vacant lot next to Keheewin School but the project had faced stiff opposition from some area residents, arguing the project was too large and too close to the school.

Mayor Don Iveson spoke about the concerns expressed by some residents ahead of the vote.

“The test for us is not the consent of the neighbourhood… the unanimous consent of the neighbourhood,” he said. “The test is also not the absence of impact.

“Really, the test is the reasonableness of the proposals and their consistency with policy and their mitigations to impacts.” Tweet This

Some opponents of the proposal argued having up to 135 residential units built at the site was excessive. Iveson said residents’ concerns had been listened to throughout various stages of the debate, including on Wednesday.

Iveson said he believes the project to be “in the civic and public interest.”

