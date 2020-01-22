Menu

Politics

Edmonton city councillors approve controversial affordable housing proposal in Keheewin

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 6:56 pm
A photo taken at an Edmonton City Council meeting on Jan. 22, 2019.
A photo taken at an Edmonton City Council meeting on Jan. 22, 2019. Global News

A proposal to build affordable housing units next to an elementary school in the south Edmonton community of Keheewin was passed by city council on Wednesday afternoon.

The low-income units are to be built on a vacant lot next to Keheewin School but the project had faced stiff opposition from some area residents, arguing the project was too large and too close to the school.

READ MORE: South Edmonton residents voice concerns with affordable housing proposal in Keheewin

Mayor Don Iveson spoke about the concerns expressed by some residents ahead of the vote.

“The test for us is not the consent of the neighbourhood… the unanimous consent of the neighbourhood,” he said. “The test is also not the absence of impact.

“Really, the test is the reasonableness of the proposals and their consistency with policy and their mitigations to impacts.”

Some opponents of the proposal argued having up to 135 residential units built at the site was excessive. Iveson said residents’ concerns had been listened to throughout various stages of the debate, including on Wednesday.

Iveson said he believes the project to be “in the civic and public interest.”

More to come…

Watch below: (From Jan. 21, 2020) Edmonton city councillors have been hearing concerns from Keheewin residents about a proposed affordable housing complex that would be built near an elementary school. Sarah Komadina has more from city hall.

South Edmonton residents share concerns about affordable housing project
South Edmonton residents share concerns about affordable housing project
