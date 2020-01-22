Pattullo Bridge to close overnight Friday to test new seismic warning system

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers that use the Pattullo Bridge are being warned of an overnight closure on Friday, while crews test new safety technology.

TransLink says it will conduct tests on a newly-installed early seismic warning and wind monitoring system between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to the transportation agency the sensors are meant to pick up early signs of powerful winds or a seismic event.

If the system detects such an emergency situation, TransLink says it would automatically drop traffic control gates similar to the “train arms” at railway crossings to block bridge entrances.

It would also activate advanced warning lights and electronic signs warning that the bridge is closed.

A study released in 2016 found that the bridge may not be able to withstand high winds or an earthquake.

The Pattullo is slated for replacement with a new, $1.377-million four-lane bridge, with a planned completion date of 2023.

During the closure, motorists are advised to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives, while the N19 bus will be re-routed over the Queensborough bridge, TransLink said.