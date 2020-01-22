P.E.I. school bus driver fined after 6-year-old boy struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus driver is facing a fine after a six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while getting off the bus in the Charlottetown area last week.

Prince Edward Island RCMP say the collision along Fort Augustus Road happened on Jan. 10 at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the boy was not seriously hurt but was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a precaution.

Police say the bus did not have its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision.

As a result, a summary offence ticket was handed to the 67-year-old bus driver for failing to operate the flashing red lights on the bus.

The offence carries a fine of $100.