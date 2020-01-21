15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Kings County: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A youth has been arrested and is facing several charges after he stabbed a man in Kings County, N.S. on Monday, say police.

Kings District RCMP said they were called to a disturbance at a residence in Cambridge around 9:20 p.m.

Officers arrived at the home and arrested the 15-year-old youth without incident, then assisted the injured man.

Police said the male youth has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and breach of conditions.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what is believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The accused was held in custody overnight and is appearing in Kentville provincial court Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.