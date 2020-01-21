56-year-old dead after snowmobile crash near Lunenburg, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday on New Russel Road in New Russel, N.S.

Officers believe the snowmobile left the road, struck some trees and the driver was thrown from his machine. He died at the scene.

The driver was alone on the snowmobile at the time of the crash, police said.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

