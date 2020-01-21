Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

56-year-old dead after snowmobile crash near Lunenburg, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:23 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 56-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday on New Russel Road in New Russel, N.S.

READ MORE: 1 arrested in connection with reported robbery of downtown Halifax restaurant

Officers believe the snowmobile left the road, struck some trees and the driver was thrown from his machine. He died at the scene.

The driver was alone on the snowmobile at the time of the crash, police said.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Snowmobile Safety Tips
Snowmobile Safety Tips
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPSnowmobileLunenburgSnowmobile CrashFatal Snowmobile Crashnew rossNova Scotia Snowmobile Death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.