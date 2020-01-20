1 arrested in connection with reported robbery of downtown Halifax restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say they have made an arrest in connection with a reported robbery at Cut Steakhouse on Salter Street this past weekend.

Police say they were called at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 18. According to police, the caller reported that during the previous night, three men had broken into the restaurant and left with a number of liquor bottles.

Police now say a 26-year-old man turned himself in at Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street at 8:25 a.m. Monday.

Vaughandez Joseph Arnell Beals is scheduled to appear at Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face one count of breaking and entering.

There’s no word on the two other suspects, who police said they identified on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.