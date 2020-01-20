Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested in connection with reported robbery of downtown Halifax restaurant

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 2:29 pm
Halifax police have charged one man with breaking and entering following a reported robbery at a local restaurant.
Halifax police have charged one man with breaking and entering following a reported robbery at a local restaurant. File/Global News

Halifax police say they have made an arrest in connection with a reported robbery at Cut Steakhouse on Salter Street this past weekend.

Police say they were called at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 18. According to police, the caller reported that during the previous night, three men had broken into the restaurant and left with a number of liquor bottles.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate robbery at downtown restaurant, say suspect may be armed

Police now say a 26-year-old man turned himself in at Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street at 8:25 a.m. Monday.

Vaughandez Joseph Arnell Beals is scheduled to appear at Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face one count of breaking and entering.

READ MORE:  Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

There’s no word on the two other suspects, who police said they identified on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyBreak And Enterhalifax policeHalifax crimeHRPBreak InGottingen StreetSalter StreetCut Steak HouseCut Steakhouse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.